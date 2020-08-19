ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

HomeIndia

India

ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency is searching at 7 locations in Delhi, 5 in Mumbai, 4 in Hyderabad and 3 places in Kerala.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 04:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency is searching at 7 locations in Delhi, 5 in Mumbai, 4 in Hyderabad, and 3 places in Kerala.

The central probe agency is investigating the funds spent by the Jamaat authorities for organising various religious events across the country.

ED is also conducting raids at Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat's Chief Maulana Saad's residence to collect more evidence on suspected money-laundering activities.

The central probe agency started its investigation in April, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by Delhi Police Crime Branch. The FIR was registered against the Jamaat chief Maulana Muhammad Saad, and five others on charges of defying nationwide lockdown restrictions.

ED is probing Jamaat’s source of funding along with finances received by  Jamaat chief Saad from across the globe. The funds were used for the religious congregation in Delhi and the travel of Jamaat followers from over 20 countries in the world.

The Central government had blamed Jamaat members as initial super-spreaders of the viral outbreak, when around 26,000 of their contacts were quarantined across the country after the Markaz held at Nizamuddin in south Delhi between March 13 and 16 amid the early days of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had blacklisted over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members in June for violating visa rules.

The action was taken by the MHA after various state governments provided details of the foreigners who were found to be illegally living in mosques and religious seminaries across the country.

They allegedly violated visa rules by indulging in religious activities while they were on a tourist visa.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE