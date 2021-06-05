EAM Jaishankar to visit Kuwait next week

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be on a visit to Kuwait next week. The visit comes in the backdrop of the country reaching out to India amid the second wave of Covid pandemic with assistance. Infact, India and Kuwait established a maritime bridge for the transport of medical oxygen and oxygen-carrying equipment. The bridge saw Indian Navy ships bringing key supplies under its Operation Samudra Setu II.

On May 12, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Kuwait FM Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah had spoken to each other during which the former thanked the latter for assistance.

EAM had tweeted, "A warm call today with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Conveyed our appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that is enabling smooth oxygen flow."

On 27 May, Indian Navy Ship INS Shardul had reached Kochi with 270 Metric Tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen from Kuwait and UAE including 11 International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) containers, two semi-trailers and 1200 oxygen cylinders.

Kuwait had sent India 185 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in 7 ISO tanks of 20 MT capacity and 3 semi-trailers of 25 MT capacity each, around 1000 oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators.

As part of solidarity for India, iconic Kuwait Towers were lit in Indian colors amid the Covid crisis with a message in Hindi-- Kuwait stands with you. Last year, India reached out to Kuwait and had sent a rapid response team to deal with COVID crisis.

Indians form the largest expatriate community in Kuwait with over the presence of one million Indian community members. This adds to important people-to-people dimension to India Kuwait ties.