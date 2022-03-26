Here's why you don't need to carry driving license

A driving license is the most important document for any motorist or a two-wheeler rider when on a vehicle. However, keeping all vehicle-related documents updated and together including your driving license can get quite cumbersome.

But here's some good news, now you won't have to carry all the documents everywhere or make copies of them.

All car and two-wheeler owners can now keep their Driving License (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) in digital form on the DigiLocker platform or the mParivahan mobile app. When asked by the traffic police or the transport department, they can show all the documents on their phone.

As per the new notice by the Transport Department of Delhi Government, the driving license and vehicle registration certificate can be kept in digital format on the Digi-Locker platform or m-Parivahan mobile app. It is valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The department also clarified that the soft copy of the driving license and registration certificate in any other form will not be accepted.

How to add your Driving Licence details to the mParivahan app?

Step 1: Download the mParivahan app from the Google Play Store

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number. You will get an OTP. Enter and register on the app

Step 3: Now, you have two choices – DL (Driving Licence) & RC (Registration Certificate)

Step 4: Enter your DL number

Step 5: To generate a virtual DL, click on “Add To My Dashboard”

Step 6: Enter DOB and your DL will be added to your ‘Dashboard’.

On the top of the screen, click on the Dashboard button to see your Virtual Driving Licence, once you click on it the complete details of your DL and a QR code will appear. This code is used by the authorities to scan and obtain all the required information of the specified documents. One can add the details of the RC book of their vehicles, as well, to the app.

What is DigiLocker?

The DigiLocker was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and will keep your documents like your driving license and vehicle registration certificate safe. The DigiLocker is also linked to your Aadhaar and phone number. You can upload scanned copies of your documents in PDF, JPEG or PNG format. You can e-sign your documents as well on the platform.

How to use the DigiLocker?

- Visit DigiLocker's website and download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

- Create an ID using your Aadhar card or mobile number. Now an OTP will also be sent to your number, enter the OTP and get access

- Once the app opens, click on Get Started

- Tap on Create Account and enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, security pin, email ID and Aadhaar number

- Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and submit it

- Post that, create a username and tap on OK at the bottom. Account will be created

- On the interface, click on any document you want to save here

- After this, a pop-up will appear in front of you in which you will be asked for your permission, Please OK on this

- Enter OTP received and tap on Continue

- You will be able to see that your Aadhar card has been saved in your Issued Documents

- In the same way, you will be able to save your PAN card, LIC driving license, school certificates etc. here

- You will also be able to share these documents, these will go to the sender in PDF format