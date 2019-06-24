Dowry death in Mumbai? Man arrested for killing wife

According to the victim's family, the man was already married with kids.

A Mumbai man, Inam Bastiwala has been arrested for allegedly strangulating his 21-year-old wife Fahim Bastiwala in their home in Ganesh Nagar area of Kandivali, police said. The girl's family has alleged that she was murdered for not being able to give dowry as per the demand of the husband.

The incident took place on Sunday, when Fahim Bastiwala's body was found with strangulation marks. Fahim's family was trying to contact her from the morning but got no response. Later in the day, Inam called Fahim's family to say that she is not feeling well and they are taking her to the hospital. When Fahim's family reached hospital, by then she was already dead. Fahim's family has alleged that her husband committed murder as he didn't get dowry.

According to them, Inam is already married with a kid. Yet he married Fahim. The girl's family was against the marriage but owing to Fahim's insistence they finally agreed to it. Her body was sent to Bhagwati hospital for postmortem. After it was confirmed that strangulation was cause of the death, Mumbai Police promptly arrested Inam. He is being questioned regarding the motive of the murder.