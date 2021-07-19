Don’t like your photo on Aadhaar Card? Change it in minutes - Know how

Aadhaar Card Latest: The problem of old or unrecognizable photographs on Aadhar ID cards has become the stuff of viral memes. Not having a recognizable image has also turned out to be problematic for some individuals.

If you too are one of those individuals who are not satisfied with their photograph as displayed on the Aadhaar Card, then this is a vital piece of information for you.

Now you can easily change your photograph on your Aadhaar Card in a matter of minutes.

How to change your photograph on Aadhaar Card?

Many people have been on the look out for a way to update their photograph on their Aadhar Card to a more recognizable one. There’s an easily solution to this issue now.

You can change your Aadhaar Card photograph and upload a new one by following a few easy steps: