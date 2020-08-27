Does COVID-19 only affect lungs? AIIMS experts discuss extra-pulmonary manifestations of deadly virus

Headlines

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

Shah Rukh Khan married Ayesha, Gauri married Jeetender Kumar Tulli, star couple's unknown wedding mysteries revealed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Exquisite architectural marvels: 10 Magnificent monuments built by Mughals

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

HomeIndia

India

Does COVID-19 only affect lungs? AIIMS experts discuss extra-pulmonary manifestations of deadly virus

They also suggested that the classification of COVID-19 based on respiratory symptoms into mild, moderate, and severe cases needs to be looked into

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2020, 10:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The experts at AIIMS asserted on Thursday that manifestations of COVID-19 virus goes far beyond pulmonary complications that previous studies suggested. The virus may also cause simple Anosmia to life-threatening Encephalopathy or sudden cardiac arrest.

They also suggested that the classification of COVID-19 based on respiratory symptoms into mild, moderate, and severe cases needs to be revamped.

Randeep Guleria, director at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences observed that the virus' manifestations vary, affecting across organ systems.

Guleria shared his observation during the weekly "National Clinical Grand Rounds", organized by AIIMS while discussing various possible extra-pulmonary complications of the Coronavirus.

He further explained that though pulmonary manifestations continue to dominate in most cases of the pandemic, there are many COVID-19 patients who have extra-pulmonary manifestations.

During the discussion, the experts presented several cases where the patients had developed complications in the body other than the respiratory system.

Neeraj Nishchal, Associate professor in the medicine department at AIIMS, said what started as viral pneumonia is now turned into a multi-systemic disease. "It ranges from simple Anosmia to life-threatening Encephalopathy or sudden cardiac arrest. Almost all organs have some or other manifestation attributed to COVID-19 disease," he added.

Ayush Agarwal, assistant professor in the Neurology department, AIIMS, said that the hospital has seen 31 cases of COVID-19 positive strokes in the last six months. "Seventeen cases were ischemic, 13 were hemorrhagic, and 1 was CVST. All these patients were asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic for pulmonary manifestation," he informed.

Agarwal added that brain stroke was the primary neurological manifestation found in COVID-19 positive cases. "However, it happens only in patients with severe infections and older with multiple vascularis factors," he said.

Deepti Siddharthan, assistant professor in the cardiology department, AIIMS, observed that a 58 percent increase in outer hospital cardiac arrest cases correlated with Covid has been recorded since the pandemic started. She also said that cardiovascular involvement in COVID-19 infection might infest as myocardial injury and acute coronary syndromes.

"Cardiac conduction disturbances can also be associated with Covid-19 infection irrespective of the severity of the disease and myocardial involvement," Siddharthan added.

COVID-19 has affected more than 33 lakh people, with 60,472 deaths so far. India has recorded 75,760 fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

India now has 7,25,991 active cases with 25,23,772 deaths.

(With IANS and ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE