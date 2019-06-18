Doctor strike over, hospital services back to normal in West Bengal

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj graciously dedicates POTM award to ground staff, donates prize money

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma joins elite club with his second Asia Cup title as captain

IND vs SL: Full list of records broken by Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma and Team India in Asia Cup 2023 Final

Santiniketan, home of Rabindranath Tagore in West Bengal, included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Talat Aziz opens up about being part of Scam 2003, his scenes being cut from Hansal Mehta's show | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj graciously dedicates POTM award to ground staff, donates prize money

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma joins elite club with his second Asia Cup title as captain

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Fastest Bollywood movies to enter Rs 400-crore club, here's where Jawan stands

 Lowest total scores in Asia Cup history

Indians with 6-wicket haul in ODI cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Talat Aziz opens up about being part of Scam 2003, his scenes being cut from Hansal Mehta's show | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas' birthday at his live concert in Omaha: Watch

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

HomeIndia

India

Doctor strike over, hospital services back to normal in West Bengal

Sigh of relief for patients

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 04:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Patients heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday after junior doctors resumed work at all state-run hospitals following their week-long stir that had disrupted healthcare services across West Bengal.
All the 14 medical college and hospitals in the state started functioning, with normal work resuming at outdoor facilities, pathological units and other departments.

The patient turnout was high at all the hospitals, including the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital, which was the epicentre of the junior doctors' agitation."Most of our colleagues have resumed work and they are helping the seniors in delivering regular services in the outpatient departments (OPD) since Tuesday morning," a spokesperson of a joint forum of junior doctors told PTI.

Since many junior doctors were in Kolkata to take part in the agitation, they could not reach their workplaces in far-off areas on Tuesday morning, he said, adding, "They will resume work as soon as they reach the hospitals." "It is a relief for us. We are poor and have no other option but to go to government hospitals. The stir had impacted our treatment. I am happy that it has been called off," Ariful Haque from Malda district, who regularly visits the NRS hospital for the treatment of his brother's cardiac ailments, said.

Santanu Hazra, a thalassaemia patient undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital in the city, was also happy with the doctors calling off their agitation and rejoining work."It was a terrible experience last week when I had to go back home almost everyday due to the agitation. I am financially not that sound to visit private hospitals. I am happy that my treatment has resumed," he said. Private hospitals, which witnessed a low patient turnout and most doctors taking leave on Monday owing to a strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), also saw a normal inflow of patients.

The junior doctors called off their week-long strike on Monday night after meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who assured them of steps to scale up security at the government hospitals in the state.

The medicos were on strike since last Tuesday, protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues by the kin of a patient who died at the NRS Hospital and Medical College. Principal of NRS hospital Prof (Dr) Saibal Mukherjee said, "Doctors are having a busy time at the OPDs. The patients had come here last week but could not be attended to due to the agitation. We are trying our best to treat most of them as it is our duty to serve them." Senior police officials in the rank of assistant commissioners, along with adequate force, are stationed on the hospital premises to keep a check on the situation, as per the demands of the junior doctors.

At an hour-long televised meeting with the representatives of the junior doctors on Monday, Banerjee announced a number of steps, including asking the police to appoint nodal officers for the security of doctors at all government hospitals in the state, following which the doctors agreed to call off the stir. They had received support from across the country. On the call of the IMA, medicos in Delhi and other states stayed away from providing non-emergency healthcare services on Monday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, time, rituals, significance

    Supreme Court to hear Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons in money laundering case on Monday

    5 warning signs of heart attack you should never ignore

    Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fan watches 'Jawan' on ventilator, internet reacts

    ‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

    Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

    Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

    In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

    69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE