'Do not give up': Kupwara boy Aftab Rasool's message to Kashmiri youths after securing 412th rank in civil services

Aftab Rasool is one of the two candidates from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district who has cleared the Civil Services Examination 2019. Rasool, who studied at Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, has secured 412th rank among 829 qualified candidates.

Talking to Zee Media, Rasool said he did his graduation and Master's from Delhi University after completing school in Aligarh. After that, he completed his M.Phil from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

He appeared in the civil services exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the first time in 2017 but could not clear the Mains but did not give up. For two years, he prepared for the UPSC exam himself and succeeded in 2019, results of which were declared on August 4, 2020.

In a message to youth, Rasool said they must have faith in themselves and should not give up.

"Work hard, do not worry if you fail once. Do not give up if you fail twice. Have faith in yourself and work consistently," he said.

When asked about his preparation strategy, Rasool said he was in Delhi for 12 years but did not take coaching and studied by himself.

His home in Trehgam area is filled with people who have come to congratulate him. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Aftab advised children of Kashmir valley to focus on education and work hard.

Another Kupwara resident who has cleared the exam is 23-year-old Nadia Beigh who also studied at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. She has scored the 350the rank.

Beigh and Rasool are among 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who cleared the Civil Services Exam 2019.

Abhishek Augustsya from Jammu secured 38th rank followed by Sunny Gupta at 148. Another Jammu resident, Dev Ahuti secured 177th rank, with Parth Gupta at 240 and Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo at 248. Besides, Namgyal Angmo bagged 323rd rank closely followed by Asif Yousuf Tantray at 328.

Among others who cracked the examination include Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag and Majid Iqbal Khan (638) from Anantnag.

Other rank holders from J-K are Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822).