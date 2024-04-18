Twitter
India

DNA Verified: Did TMC MP Mahua Moitra say sex is source of her energy? Know truth behind viral video

Mahua Moitra is the TMC candidate for the Krishnanagar constituency in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 11:29 PM IST

A video has gone viral on social media with a claim that TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that sex is the source of her energy. The viral video shows Moitra campaigning on a vehicle for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She is also the TMC candidate for the Krishnanagar constituency.

In the video, a reporter asked the TMC MP about her source of energy, to which, she replied sex. Check out the viral video here:

 

 

But has Moitra really said 'sex' in this video or is it something else? Let us tell you the truth.  A journalist named Tamal Saha who shot this video rejected the viral claim and revealed the truth. He wrote on his X account that when Mahua asked about his morning energy source, she said 'eggs' and not 'sex'. The journalist has said that the video being shared on social media is edited. Someone has tampered with the original video and changed the words of the TMC leader. 

He has also shared the link of the original video. "I asked Mahua Moitra: What’s your source of energy in the morning. Mahua Moitra replied: EGGS." Check out his post here.

 

 

Hence, it is clear that Mahua Moitra didn't say sex when replying to her source of energy question.

