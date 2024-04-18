DNA Verified: Did TMC MP Mahua Moitra say sex is source of her energy? Know truth behind viral video

Mahua Moitra is the TMC candidate for the Krishnanagar constituency in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

A video has gone viral on social media with a claim that TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that sex is the source of her energy. The viral video shows Moitra campaigning on a vehicle for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She is also the TMC candidate for the Krishnanagar constituency.

In the video, a reporter asked the TMC MP about her source of energy, to which, she replied sex. Check out the viral video here:

Conversation between TMC aligned ‘independent’ reporter Tamal Saha @Tamal0401 and TMC candidate for Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra @MahuaMoitra EgiyeBangla pic.twitter.com/DxGaFOyxcQ — Kanchan Gupta (Hindu Bengali Refugee) (@KanchanGupta) April 18, 2024

But has Moitra really said 'sex' in this video or is it something else? Let us tell you the truth. A journalist named Tamal Saha who shot this video rejected the viral claim and revealed the truth. He wrote on his X account that when Mahua asked about his morning energy source, she said 'eggs' and not 'sex'. The journalist has said that the video being shared on social media is edited. Someone has tampered with the original video and changed the words of the TMC leader.

He has also shared the link of the original video. "I asked Mahua Moitra: What’s your source of energy in the morning. Mahua Moitra replied: EGGS." Check out his post here.

Let me clarify, since this is my interview.



I asked @MahuaMoitra : What’s your source of energy in the morning.



Mahua Moitra replied : EGGS …(anda, dim)



This is ridiculous how the bhakt mandali has distorted it to make it sound like sx. The audio is being tampered… — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) April 18, 2024

Hence, it is clear that Mahua Moitra didn't say sex when replying to her source of energy question.