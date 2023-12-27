Headlines

DNA TV Show: Know all about Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ramlala's life will be Pran pratishtha ceremony in Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. Know all about the ceremony.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

article-main
Image: DNA TV Show snap shot
Ramlala's life will be Pran pratishtha ceremony in Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. On this historic day, lakhs of people will join in to witness this sacred event through different mediums. The Central Government is leaving no stone unturned to make this incident historic. The consecration of the idol in the temple will indeed be in the news. 

As the time of Ramlala's consecration in Ram temple is approaching, the enthusiasm of Ram devotees is increasing. Today big news came regarding Ram temple. It was said that the construction work on the ground floor of the temple had been completed. 

This information was shared by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Devotees will enter through the Singh gate on the ground floor of the temple itself, which is now completely ready. After the entry from Singh Gate, a total of 5 pavilions have been ready till the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. 

These pavilions will include a dance hall, Color Pavilion, esoteric pavilion, Kirtan Mandap, and Bhajan Mandap. Through these pavilions, Ram devotees will reach the sanctum sanctorum and have darshan of Ramlala. However, devotees will be able to have darshan of Ramlala only after 23rd January, the next day of Ramlala's consecration on 22nd January.

Pure Makrana marble has been used in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, while white Makrana marble has been used on the ground floor. Approximately, 22 lakh cubic feet of stone will be used in the construction of the temple. The temple is being constructed with such technology that there will be no problem even for the next 1000 years.

Although the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha area has a total of 70 acres of land, the divine-grand Ram temple has been constructed on 30 per cent of this land. That means the temple is being built in the northern part on 20 acres of land. While the remaining 50 acres of land has been kept green. Trees have been planted in 70 per cent of the area and age-old trees are still present in this part of the temple complex.

