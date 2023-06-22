DNA Special: Will PM Modi-Elon Musk meet bring Tesla to India?

PM Modi meets Elon Musk | Photo: Reuters

As we all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the world's richest man Elon Musk. Musk also owns the electric car-making company, Tesla on Wednesday in New York. A journalist When asked him how did you feel after meeting PM Modi? He said, "I am a fan of Modi".

Musk said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks of India's interests and wants to do good things for India. Musk added that Modi supports investment in new companies and PM Modi wants India to get the maximum benefit from this investment and that's why I am Modi's fan."

The two met at the Hotel New York Palace in New York to meet PM Modi, where they has a long discussion. Elon Musk has been looking for a market for Tesla in India for a long time and now he is also expressing his desire to invest in India.

According to reports, during the meeting with PM Modi and Elon Musk Discussed in detail about investment. When Musk was asked about this, he said that he is very excited about the future of India and that among all the big countries in the world, he sees the most opportunities in India only and that's why he will come to India as soon as possible.

The reason for this is India's fast-growing market. At the beginning of this year itself, India has become the world's third largest automobile market, surpassing Japan, i.e., after China and America, the maximum number of vehicles bought in India.

The market for electronic vehicles is also witnessing a rapid rise in the Indian market.