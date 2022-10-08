DNA Special: What happened in Karnataka's Bidar?

Police (Representational)

The nation has already seen the modus operandi of the banned organization PFI in spreading religious tension between the Hindu and Muslim communities. A similar conspiracy is being played out in Karnataka's Bida, where there is tension between the two communities over an issue of worship.

This time the tension is about the historical Mahmood Gawan Madrasa of Bidar. It is alleged that on the night of October 5, a large number of people entered the madrasa. These people raised slogans there. A video of this incident is also going viral.

In this video, a large number of people are seen inside Mahmud Gawan Mardse. Outside the madrasa, a tableau is seen coming out with music. This incident took place on Dussehra. Slogans like Mata Bhavani Ki Jai and Hindu Dharma Ki Jai were raised here.

The Muslim side alleges that anti-social elements gained entry into the madrasa and mosque after breaking the locks of the premises. They said the motive of these people was to spoil the atmosphere of the area.

The police have registered a case against nine people and arrested four of them.

Every year on Dussehra, the tableau is taken to this place, and puja is performed.

There is a minaret inside the mosque, where the tradition of worship has been carried out for years. Usually, only 2 to 5 people go to this place for worship. But this time, the number was higher.

The police, however, say that reports of a mob breaking the lock of the madrasa is a rumor and that the Puja was performed under the supervision of the police.

This is not an isolated incident. There appears to be a conspiracy across the nation to create communal enmity.

One example of such an attempt was the incident in Gujarat's Kheda.

On October 3, Muslim youths pelted stones at a Garba event. It is being claimed that there was also a madrasa near where the Garba program was being organized.