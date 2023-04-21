DNA Special: Despite wet spells in Delhi-NCR, heat wave conditions to return; here's what IMD says

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The people of Delhi-NCR were waiting for the rain and this wait ended this evening. Wet spells in Delhi-NCR have given great relief to the people after experiencing scorching hot days. For many days the temperature in Delhi-NCR was going beyond 40 degree Celsius, the heat-wave-like conditions troubled the people.

But Thursday’s rain brought relief for the people. IMD had predicted rain on Wednesday which proved to be correct on Thursday. Although, this rain is expected to reduce the temperature somewhat this relief is not for very long. India Meteorological Department has spoken of relief only for 2 to 3 days after which the temperature will rise again and scorching heat will make you sweat again.

90 percent of the country's area has become 'microwave oven' because of the early onset of the heatwave in many parts of India. Not only India, but people of many countries of Asia are also trapped in the clutches of heat. A study by University of Cambridge scholar Ramit Debnath, published in PLOS Climate Journal, shows that due to climate change, heat waves are becoming more and more dangerous in India.

More than 90 percent of the country and the whole of Delhi are in the 'threat zone' of the effects of the heat wave. In most parts of India, the mercury is either above 40 degrees or remains around it. Not only India, but most of the countries of the Asian continent including China, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan are struggling with heat-wave conditions.

According to the study of University of Cambridge scholar Ramit Debnath, heat has become a big challenge in front of India, which is becoming difficult to overcome every year. From the year 1971 to 2019, there were 706 incidents of heat waves in the country.

Heatwave has killed more than 17 thousand people in India in 50 years. In the last 100 years, the average temperature of India has increased by 1.2 degree Celsius. If this temperature increases to 3 degrees Celsius, then India will become so hot that it will be difficult to live here.

At present, the northern and eastern regions of India are experiencing temperatures 3 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Generally, at this time people turn to hill stations to get some relief from the heat, but now the temperature in hill stations is also rising. The early onset of heat waves in India and the breaking of heat records are becoming the reason for many challenges.

According to a study by University of Cambridge scholar Ramit Debnath, outdoor working capacity in India will decline by 15 percent due to excessive heat. Due to rising heat, the lives of 48 crore people will be badly affected. By 2050, India's GDP has also been estimated to suffer a loss of 5.4 percent and all this will happen due to the increasing temperature.

Crops and the agriculture sector will too be affected by severe hot weather conditions. The heat wave in India starts from March to June. May is an extremely hot month as out of all 12 months only the month of May is considered as the real summer month. Experts from all over the world also believe that this time the heat wave will leave behind its old record.

The Center for Science and Environment estimates that this year could be an El-Nino or Anso neutral year. This means that due to this the heat will be more. Rainfall in monsoon will also be less than normal. Global warming has been cited as one of the main reasons for above-than-normal temperatures.

The temperature in Bangladesh has broken the record of the last 60 years. The heat meter in Thailand has reached 45 degrees. The countries which were known for their coldness, are troubled by the mercury of summer. This is the fifth time in history that the temperature has been recorded so high in the month of April which clearly shows how the increase in global temperature is dominating the world.

READ | Army suspects terrorists' grenade attack caused fire that killed 5 soldiers in J&K