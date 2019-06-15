DNA EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to present state's water conservation steps at Niti Aayog

Maharashtra government's flagship Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (water conservation) project and a slew of other water management initiatives have attracted the Centre's attention.

The Prime Minister's office has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make a comprehensive presentation at the Niti Aayog's 5th Governing Council meeting to be chaired by PM Narendra Modi on June 15. The drought situation and relief measures by states is part of the agenda.

A senior state government official told DNA, "Through initiatives such as the Jalyukt Shivar water conservation scheme, the government has already made 16,000 villages free of water scarcity. Thirty-four lakh hectares of land has been brought under irrigation. Micro-irrigation facilities have increased three times in the state. Through the Nanaji Deshmukh Krushi Sanjivani project, the government is working on providing sustainable irrigation in 4,000 villages.'' He informed that Fadnavis last week has announced the government's plan to develop a Marathwada water grid on the lines of Gujarat or Telangana wherein all dams will be connected.

Fadnavis will prominently project the outcome of Jalyukt Shivar which was so far carried out in 16,522 villages at the cost of Rs 7,692 crore. Various projects under Jalyukt Shivar have helped to create a water storage capacity of 24 TMC and brought 34 lakh hectare under irrigation.

As per estimates, the projects helped to increase the crop production by 45 per cent in the villages where they were completed.

Furthermore, Fadnavis will broadly explain the government's plan of drought proofing on the lines of Madhya Pradesh. The drought proofing involves small-scale water conservation measures. The government has proposed decentralised water conservation measures, such as check dams, farm ponds and other micro-watershed initiatives.

The chief minister is expected to list out measures taken so far to prevent irregularities in watershed and small scale conservation works.

The government has undertaken digital mapping to enable tracking and monitoring of the work and remote sensing technology to curb irregularities.