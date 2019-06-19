Headlines

DMK workers hold protests over water scarcity, demad TN Minister's resignation

About 400 DMK workers seeks minister's resignation for water crisis, demonstrations were held on Wednesday for trying to stage a protest demanding Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani's resignation for his alleged failure to resolve the water crisis here and Tamil Nadu at large.

Led by party Singanallur MLA N Karthik, along with former minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, the party workers demonstrated in front of the Corporation office by raising slogans against Velumani for allegedly failing to create necessary infrastructure to store water.

Nearly 100 women carrying empty pots and holding placards saying 'provide drinking water' raised slogans seeking regular water supply, which is now done once in 15 to 20 days in most of the areas.

The DMK workers demanded also cancellation of project awarded to French firm Suez for supplying 24 X 7 water, as the delay in digging and laying pipeline were causing the drinking water crisis.

Since there was no permission to stage the demonstration, police arrested the party workers. 
 

