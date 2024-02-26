Twitter
Distacart founders' vision to make Indian products more accessible globally comes to life

Offering a wide range of Indian products, from wellness and beauty items to clothing and food products, the company successfully ships to over 40 countries.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Distacart, a company that delivers Indian products to customers around the world, has certainly achieved its goal. Offering a wide range of Indian products, from wellness and beauty items to clothing and food products, the company successfully ships to over 40 countries and has become a leading e-commerce platform providing cost-effective and time-friendly solutions for customers looking to purchase Indian products.

In today's globalised world, people have become more connected than ever before, and the demand for products from different parts of the world has increased significantly. Finding specific products, especially Indian products, has been a challenge. There is a substantial global demand for Indian products, and locating such items in other parts of the world has been an ongoing struggle. Recognising this gap, in 2017, USA-based Indian, Mr Kiran launched Distacart with the intention of helping customers worldwide buy Indian products directly from small businesses and brands via India, saving time and money.

Mr. Kiran, the founder of Distacart, was born and raised in India and later moved to the United States. During his stay in the US, he realized that there was a substantial demand for Indian products, but no reliable platform could provide them with high-quality and cost-effective products to customers outside India. This is where he got the idea to start Distacart. He added, "Our vision was to bring Indian products to consumers' fingertips anywhere in the world. We wanted to create a platform that would connect global customers directly with small Indian businesses and eliminate the need for middlemen. To make this process more convenient for consumers, we established a 24x7 helpline, making it easy for them to trust and contact us with any queries''.

Over the years, Distacart has helped numerous small Indian businesses reach a global audience and grow their business. The company has formed partnerships with various Indian sellers who provide a wide range of products, including food items, wellness and beauty products, fashion items, and much more. The company has also partnered with fast shipping options like FedEx and DHL to deliver these products directly to customers' doorsteps worldwide. This way, small Indian businesses have the opportunity to sell their products to a global customer base without having to worry about the logistics of shipping and packaging.

While discussing the success mantra Mr. Kiran, founder and Chairman & Mr Rajesh, Co founder, Distacart said, “Customer service is not just a department; it's the foundation of our business. We understand that our customers are the reason for our existence, and we will go above and beyond to exceed their expectations. At Distacart, we take pride in delivering personalized service and building lasting relationships with our customers. Our commitment to exceptional customer service is what sets us apart and drives our success.”

With its consumer-centric business model and commitment to promoting small Indian businesses, along with its recent establishment of warehouses in different countries to reduce delivery times, Distacart is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and become a global leader in the cross-border e-commerce industry.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

