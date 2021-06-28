Dissdash brings you the untold and exquisite stories of the South Asian community

These days, it is rare to come across folks that are genuinely engaged in delivering your story rather than just promoting themselves through you. Sonia Nagpal is one of the very few who is interested in you and your story. Since 2000, she has worked in the entertainment and public relations sectors of South Asian media, gaining substantial experience. Sonu Nigam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Stereo Nation, and others are among the celebrities and companies with which she has collaborated. She is passionate about her profession and puts in long hours to achieve her goals.

She has, however, always wanted to establish something of her own, something that is in line with her beliefs. Sonia has always been inquisitive, even when she was a child. She has always wished to contribute to the media and entertainment industries. Her need to create something of her own and her want to learn more had prompted her to create ‘DISSDASH’, a digital content platform. It's been around for over five years and is South Asian community-oriented.

Dissdash serves as a voice for all South Asians around the world. It is situated in New York and also has a team of ten people, of which three are the co-founders. This online page discusses a variety of themes from a contemporary and interactive viewpoint. It even inspires you to aspire by generating themes that make you rethink and revisit your certain beliefs. It's considered a "content powerhouse" by the team. Content on the website is divided into three categories: arts and lifestyle, entertainment, and technology. They also have a section devoted to community news, where they concentrate on stuff that is often overlooked by the public or that needs greater attention. They strive to provide edgy editorial content that will make you feel like a part of the community.

Sonia Nagpal has been tirelessly working on the website to keep it unique and to make it known. The website is distinguishable because of interviewing celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others. In addition, she co-hosted a charity event with Nargis Fakhri. She has a diverse clientele, including huge names like LinkedIn, Sony Music India, Toyota, and many others. Dissdash's success is due to her enthusiasm and unwavering commitment to provide the South Asian community a voice to make the community noteworthy.

While people are busy only making their stories, Sonia is busy sharing theirs with the world