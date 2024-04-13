Twitter
Dindigul Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

Dindigul, one of Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, is currently represented by DMK leader Velusamy, P. The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Lok Sabha election on March 16.

Dindigul Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Dindigul constituency will be held on April 19 ( Phase 1 ).

Dindigul Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Dindigul Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.
 
Dindigul Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, held in the Dindigul Constituency of Tamil Nadu, the voter turnout was notable, with a total of 1,160,931 registered voters. The turnout percentage stood at 75.29%, reflecting active participation in the electoral process. The winning candidate secured a significant portion of the votes, amounting to 64% of the total votes cast, while 1.22% of voters opted for NOTA (None of the Above). Velusamy, P., serving as the Sitting MP, retained the constituency for the DMK party. He secured 746,523 votes, claiming victory over the runner-up candidate, Jothimuthu, K., who garnered 207,551 votes. The victory margin for Velusamy, P., was substantial, standing at 538,972 votes. These results underscore the political dynamics and preferences of the electorate in Dindigul during the 2019 elections.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
