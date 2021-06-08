Headlines

'Didn't go to meet Nawaz Sharif': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on meeting PM Modi

Thackeray added that the delegation is confident that the PM will take appropriate action on all the matters raised with him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2021, 04:26 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss around a dozen pending issues of the state, including the Maratha reservation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan were also present in the meeting.

The issues that Thackeray took up included Maratha quotas, the GST dues to the state, Mumbai Metro car shed, damage due to the recent Cyclone Tauktae, crop insurance scheme for farmers, etc.

"We had a good discussion with the PM on various pending issues of the state The PM has given us a patient hearing. We are hopeful he will take a positive decision in the matter. I thank the PM," Thackeray later told mediapersons.

Later, while interacting with the media persons, Thackeray said he and PM Modi may not be together as political friends but that doesn't mean they don't share cordial relations.

"We may not be politically together but that doesn't mean our relationship has broken. Main koi Nawaz Sharif se nahi milne gaya tha (I didn't go to meet former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif). So, if I meet him separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it," said Thackeray.

He added that the delegation came out satisfied with the outcome and are confident that the PM will take appropriate action on all the matters raised with him.

