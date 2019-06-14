Didi vs Doctors: Mamata Banerjee repeats 'outsiders' charge, says those living in Bengal will have to learn Bengali

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday insisted that those living in West Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali.

"We have to bring Bangla forward. When I go to Bihar, UP, Pujnab, I speak in their language, if you are in Bengal you have to speak Bangla. I will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes," she said while addressing a rally in Kanchrapara.

She alleged that there are forces that want to spread violence in West Bengal and said there is no place of hooliganism in the state.

"You will live in Bengal and scare Bengalis? I will not tolerate this," she said.

On the issue of TMC leaders ditching the party, Mamata said, "I give you a week, go wherever you want. Our party will become pure."

The TMC supremo said other parties will not gain by abusing her. "You will not get anything by abusing me. The more dose of abuses you give, the more seats we will win. It is easier to hurl abuses at Mamata Banerjee because she is not a daughter of a crorepati."

"Nobody can stop me. I am not afraid of death, death is afraid of me," she thundered.

The TMC chief also reiterated that outsiders instigated the doctors' agitation in the state and accused the BJP of targeting the Bengalis and the minorities.

"Outsiders are instigating the doctors. I had rightly said that they were involved in yesterday's protest. I had seen some outsiders raising slogans (at SSKM hospital)," she said.

Alleging that EVMs in the recently held Lok Sabha elections were "programmed", Banerjee also said that ballot papers should be brought back for conducting polls.

"Just because they (BJP) won a few seats by programming the EVMs, it doesn't mean that they can beat up Bengalis and minorities. We will not tolerate this," the chief minister said.

"The police will take action against the hooligans. If someone is living in Bengal, he or she has to learn Bengali," she added.