Didi vs Doctors: Mamata agrees to video recording of proposed meeting

The Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government has finally agreed to meet two representatives "from each Medical College of the State" at the State Secretariat at 3 PM under video record, a memo issued by the Directorate of Medical Education under the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated.

The memo, signed by Director of Medical Education at the Swasthya Bhawan P K Mitra, further stated that the Chief Minister will meet the representatives of the protesting doctors to have a discussion which will focus on all their demands.

It confirmed that the "discussions and resolutions taken in this meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated" to the doctors, who were asked to come over to the State Secretariat, Nabanna, for the meeting within 2:30 PM with their identity cards for security clearance.

Earlier, the protesting doctors at NRS had claimed that they had not received any letter officially from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). They also demanded that the government had to assure that the meeting would be live telecasted on channels.

Junior doctors have confirmed that they are now in receipt of the letter sent by the government. They are again holding a general body meeting to decide whether they will go or not and if at all they go, which two representatives will attend the 3 PM meeting today at the State Secretariat.