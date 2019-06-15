Dharmendra Pradhan, SAIL chairman donate Rs 3 crore cheque to Odisha CM's relief fund

Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Odisha Bhavan on Friday.

Pradhan along with Chaudhary handed over Rs 3 crore cheque to Patnaik for Chief Minister's relief fund for cyclone Fani restoration.

On Thursday, the Odisha Government released an additional amount of Rs 123.90 crore to the collectors of Puri, Khordha and Cuttack districts which were severely affected by cyclone Fani, for payment of different assistance.

These include assistance for house building, clothing, utensils and assistance to fishermen for replacement/repair of damaged nets and boats, fish ponds, fish seed farms and replacement of drought and milch animals.

This is in addition to Rs 197.59 crore which was released to the Puri Collector on June 10 for disbursement towards house building assistance.

So far, a total amount of Rs.1481.05 crore has been released to different departments and collectors of the affected districts for various relief and restoration measures relating to extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani'.

In May, the Odisha Police had contributed over one crore rupees to the Chief Minister's relief fund to support people affected by the cyclone 'Fani'.

The tropical cyclonic storm 'Fani' made landfall in Odisha's Coast at Puri on May 3, leaving a trail of devastation and havoc in the state. Over one crore sixty-five lakh people of the state have been adversely affected due to the cyclone.