Dhanbad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: Kirti Azad loses to PN Singh

Kirti Azad of the Congress lost the Dhanbad seat to BJPs sitting MP Pashupati Nath Singh by 4,86,194 votes. Azad was a BJP MP from Darbhanga in neighbouring Bihar in 2014 before joining the Congress and getting ticket from Dhanbad.

BJP Pashupati Nath Singh 827,234 Votes 66% Votes

INC Kirti Azad 341,040 Votes 27% Votes

IND Rajesh Kumar Singh 11,110 Votes 1% Votes

IND Lakshmi Devi 10,876 Votes 1% Votes

IND Siddharth Gautam 9,492 Votes 1% Votes

AITC Madhvi Singh 8,235 Votes 1% Votes

BMP Sudhir Kumar Mahato 7,495 Votes 1% Votes

Nota Nota 4,346 Votes 0% Votes

Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency profile

BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh was the sitting MP in Dhanbad constituency who had defeated Congress' Ajay Kumar Dubey by a margin of more than 2.5 lakh votes.

The party has once again put its hopes on Pashupati Nath Singh who is up against Kirti Azad of the Congress. Has been winning the election for the past two terms, BJP seems confident that Pashupati Nath Singh will not disappoint the party in 2019 as well.

Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency comprises of six assembly segments which include Bokaro, Nirsa, Jharia, Sindri, Dhanbad and Chandankiyari (SC).

Dhanbad Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates

BJP: Pashupati Nath Singh

Congress: Kirti Azad

Dhanbad Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP)

Losing candidate: Ajay Kumar Dubey (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP)

Losing candidate: Chandrashekhar Dubey (Congress)

2004

Winning candidate: Chandrashekhar Dube (Congress)

Losing candidate: Rita Verma (BJP)

Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies will be held in four phases starting from the 4th phase (April 29) of Lok Sabha election 2019.

Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu

Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum

Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state. Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases.