Despite tensions, India-Pakistan to participate in joint counter-terror exercise

India and Pakistan, are both members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and will participate in a joint counter-terror exercise, the council of regional anti-terrorist structure (RATS) informed on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 09:42 AM IST

Amid tensions between India-Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack and following air strikes afterward, the two countries will participate in an upcoming joint counter-terrorism exercise. The joint-military exercise will take place in Kazakhstan's Sary Arka region in 2019.

India and Pakistan, are both members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and will participate in a joint counter-terror exercise, the council of regional anti-terrorist structure (RATS) informed on Friday.

RATS in its 34th meeting said, "The SCO member state will hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise — Sary-Arka-Antiterror 2019."

Previously, both the nations had taken part in a joint military exercise in 2017 which took place in Russia. It was in 2017 when India and Pakistan became full-time members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The 2017 joint military exercise saw India, Pakistan, China participating in the joint military exercise. Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, other members of the SCO, also participated in the war games. 

Though the RATS announced that India-Pakistan will participate in 2019 join military exercise, however, it did not reveal when it will take place.

Tensions between the two nations have seen an escalation ever since after the Pulwama attack where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a suicide bomber blew off an Indian paramilitary convoy carrying personnel to Kashmir on February 14.

Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) took the responsibility for the attack. Following the Pulwama attack, India carried out air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan, targeting the biggest JeM training camp, killing a number of terrorists and trainers.

The situation after the terror attack further worsened when the Pakistani Air Force tried to target Indian military establishments, the next day after India conducted air strikes. 

A couple of weeks ago, India and Bangladesh had participated in a bilateral joint military exercise. 

