Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

Delhi Unlock: This restaurant is offering special discount to vaccinated customers

Till now, this discount was on takeaway, but after unlock-3 in Delhi, now one can get a 20 percent discount for eating in the restaurant.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2021, 09:04 PM IST

As the restaurants have opened in Delhi following the unlock measures taken by the government, a Delhi outlet has started a unique initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated.

A special discount is being offered by Delhi's Zaika's restaurant located in Yamuna Vihar, to those who have taken vaccines against COVID-19.

Under this unique initiative, a discount of 20 percent will be given on food items. Till now, this discount was on takeaway, but after unlock-3 in Delhi, now one can get a 20 percent discount for eating in the restaurant.

Gaurav Sharma, the 25-year-old owner of Zaika, told IANS, "Apart from feeding the needy during the corona lockdown, I have tried to contribute to the vaccination process by encouraging people. I have offered a 20 percent discount to those who have got vaccinated."

Although all the people working in the restaurant have not been able to get the vaccine, Gaurav said he has got the jab.

Gaurav further said, "The youth will get encouragement, some people are afraid to take the jab. I sent back some people who had not received the vaccines. They regretted saying that they missed the discount. Yesterday only, I gave a discount of 20 percent to about 40 people. Although this is causing some loss to my business, I can manage and contribute in my way in the interest of the country.

Those who want to take a discount from the restaurant will have to show a certificate of vaccination. Only after which they will be able to get this discount. According to Gaurav, he has two restaurants and he has started giving special discounts in both the restaurants. He said this will encourage people to go for vaccination against the wretched virus.

Restaurants in Delhi have been allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm following the unlock measures.

