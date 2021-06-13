Delhi Unlock 3.0: All markets to reopen, theatres, gyms, public parks to remain closed, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 13) announced that after 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.

"Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions will remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed," said CM Kejriwal.

"Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity. We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he added.

Also read Complete lockdown in Kerala on THESE days: CM Pinarayi Vijayan makes BIG announcement

It may be recalled that on May 31, CM Kejriwal had announced phased reopening of Delhi had allowed the resumption of construction and manufacturing activities. Last week, the chief minister decided to reopen the markets and malls but on an odd-even basis. The services of Delhi Metro were also resumed for the general public with a 50 per cent seating capacity last week.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 213 new Covid cases, which is the lowest since March 1 when a total of 175 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the national capital.