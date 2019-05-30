Delhi traffic update: Routes to avoid during Modi's oath taking ceremony

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on May 30 at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Police said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the function.

Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road, and Church Road will be closed for the general public from 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday.

In addition, necessary traffic diversions shall be given on Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg, S.P. Marg, Khushak Road, K. Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan towards Parliament House), and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) in view of a possible congestion.

Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes and plan their journey accordingly.