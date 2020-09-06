Headlines

Delhi Police solves blind murder case in 10 hours

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 06:27 PM IST

A blind murder case of a 25-year-old man has been solved by the special staff of Delhi Police within ten hours.On September 5, a young boy namely Sani Dayal (25) was stabbed to death by two unknown boys in a deserted forest area of Aali Vihar in Sarita Vihar.

In this context, a case has been registered under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The local police and a team of specialist staff, led by Inspector Aishvir Singh, swung into action after the incident. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mobile phone SIM of the deceased was found missing and it was switched off.

The team of special staff collected the last location of the deceased phone which was found in the area of Gautam Puri, Badarpur. The team interrogated many persons and searched the accused persons in Gautam Puri, Delhi Police said in a release.

The team further collected and minutely analysed the call detail records (CDR) of the mobile phone of the deceased. It revealed that the deceased was in constant touch with mobile number 9315468774, found registered in the name of Pankaj who is a resident of Phase 1, Gautampuri, Delhi.

The police team further succeeded to trace the usage of the aforementioned number namely Arjun Kumar on the basis of a WhatsApp display picture after the interrogation of many persons of the locality. The user Arjun Kumar told that his phone was used by one person named Sumit on the evening of September 5, 2020.

The police apprehended Sumit and conducted sustained interrogation. The accused Sumit broke down and confessed his involvement along with one Kartik in the murder case of Sani Dayal, committed by stabbing. Kartik has also been arrested.

The accused further confessed that he came into contact with the deceased on the telephone through a Gay Dating app namely `BLUED`. Both the accused persons took the deceased on a scooty at the isolated deep forest of Aali Vihar.

The accused persons asked deceased Sani Dayal to hand over his mobile. On refusal, the accused persons robbed him on knifepoint and stabbed him. The victim succumbed to his injury in the hospital. 

