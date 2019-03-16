Delhi police seize 83 kg heroin worth Rs 332 cr in one week

The police have identified a Delhi-based woman, Shamuta Banu, as one of the key operators.

In one of the biggest drug hauls in the recent past, the Delhi police have seized 83 kg of heroin worth Rs 332 crore in three different operations in the past eight days and have arrested 10 people.

In the first operation, 44.5kg of contraband worth Rs 180 crore was seized. The other two operations yielded 36 kg and 2.5 kg of heroin, said the cops. The police say all the three seizures are linked to a global syndicate.

While some of the narcotics were sneaked in from Afghanistan and were to be transported to various middle-east and European countries, other consignments had been brought through Myanmar for sale in the domestic market.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah, who led one of the operations, the carriers of the heroin brought from Afghanistan had stuffed it in capsules and swallowed them after lacing them with honey.

The police have identified a Delhi-based woman, Shamuta Banu, as one of the key operators. "Shamita Banu with the help of Dhanji Gupta and other associates used to further process crude heroin into fine quality heroin with some chemicals in Bihar and then she used to supply the prepared heroin to various persons in North India, Siliguri in West Bengal, Bihar, UP. She used to get above precursors from a person of Jhalawar in Rajasthan and she further supplies heroin to him," said DCP Kushwah.

The arrested persons have told the police that the syndicate has links with suppliers in Manipur who procure narcotic drugs from Myanmar. They have disclosed that there is widespread illegal cultivation of opium in bordering areas of Manipur, said the police.