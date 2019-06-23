Delhi Police responds with stats after Kejriwal's question on 'dangerous spurt in serious crimes'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern for the growing incidents of crime in Delhi in a tweet on Sunday alleging that there has been a 'dangerous spurt' in crimes across the national capital by pointing out that "nine murders took place in the last 48 hours."

The Chief Minister was, however, fact-checked by the Delhi Police which claimed that heinous crimes in the city were down by 10% compared to 2018.

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this message after The bodies of an elderly couple and their caretaker were found with their throats slit at a house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning.

The tweet seems to be a veiled attack on the central government who controls the law and order situation in the city.

Soon after his tweet, Delhi Police responded from its official Twitter handle.

"No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 % this year compared to 2018. Similarly, heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts of Delhi police," it said in reply to Kejriwal's tweet.

"Also two of the three incidents of murder which Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved & accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads," it added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in favour of bringing the Delhi Police under the state government and has made full statehood for Delhi a poll plank. Last year, the AAP government passed a resolution in the state assembly demanding that Delhi Police be brought under Delhi government's control.

The Chief Minister stated back then that the law and order would be in a better state if Delhi Police would come under Delhi Government's jurisdiction.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena also blamed the BJP and sought its reply over the rising crime rates in Delhi.

"Law and order situation has dropped to a very pathetic level in Delhi. Nine murders have taken place in the past 24 hours. Also, close to 200 gunshots have been reported in the last 30 days. The BJP and all its elected MPs in Delhi are responsible for this," Atishi told ANI

"We have given 24 hours time to BJP to explain the responsibilities of Home Ministry, LG and Delhi MPs. Criminals know that they easily can escape after committing a crime. Now people are afraid of their safety even inside their houses, she further added.

Earlier on Saturday, a tutor murdered his wife and three children in Mehrauli. Another double murder was reported from Dwarka area an hour later.

(With inputs from ANI)