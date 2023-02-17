Search icon
Delhi Police issue traffic diversions due to India vs Australia match till Feb 21, check routes to avoid

Delhi Police issues a traffic advisory till February 21 due to India vs Australia Test match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

India vs. Australia International Test Match has started in the nation's capital, and Delhi is alive with cricket excitement. Fans from Delhi and nearby have already arrived, and tickets are practically sold out. The Delhi Traffic Police has made significant preparations to manage peak traffic hours in light of the game and throng.

The warning states that there will be a diversion for 30 minutes after the game is over. On Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to JLN Marg, Darya Ganj to Bahadarshah Zafar Marg, and Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road, buses and large vehicles are not permitted.

All commuters are thus urged to make an appropriate commuting plan before leaving the house.

Individuals are requested to avoid these roads from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm including Raj Ghat to JLN Marg, JLN  Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Raj Ghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadarshah Zafar Marg from ram Charan Agarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate. 

