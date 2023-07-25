Delhi-Noida-Agra rapid rail to have Noida International Airport, travel time to be 1 hours, top speed is...

Delhi-Agra RRTS: The third utility of this project is to provide connectivity to the cultural, religious and tourism centres around Delhi.

The work for connecting Delhi with cities within the 200-km radius with rapid rail, has begun. This second corridor will connect New Delhi Railway Station with Agra. The work will be completed in two phases. The first phase of this rapid rail project will connect Noida International Airport with the New Delhi Railway Station.

The second phase will be between Delhi and Agra, reported Tricity.

The authorities want people living within the 200 km radius of Delhi to travel to the national capital within an hour. This will help those who don't want to live in the national capital region which has a high cost of living.

The second reason for the project is to connect Noida International Airport with Delhi-NCR cities. This corridor will connect the Delhi Railway Station directly with Noida International Airport.

The third utility of this project is to provide connectivity to the cultural, religious and tourism centres around Delhi. These include Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Vrindavan, Mathura and Agra.

It is expected that the government will get the feasibility report and detailed project report in the next few months. The length of the first phase will be around 100 km. The second phase will be another 100 km. The total length of the corridor is expected to be 200 kilometers.

The Delhi-Agra and Delhi-Rewari-Jaipur rapid trains will run at speeds up to 220 km/h. The Delhi-Agra line will be an elevated RRTS corridor.