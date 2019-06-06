Delhi: New flats with state-of-the-art facilities ready for newly-elected MPs in North Avenue

New flats have been constructed for the newly elected Member of Parliament (MPs) as part of Lok Sabha Secretariat's cost-cutting measures. The flats have been conducted in Delhi's high security and posh locality of North Avenue.

The construction was undertaken by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The flats are all equipped with state-of-art facilities and modern infrastructure.

According to reports, so far a total of 36 new flats have been constructed, and would soon be allocated to lawmakers.

Flats not only posses state-of-art facility but are earthquake resistance and have green building features.

Every flat has four bedrooms, modular kitchen, granite flooring, centralised air conditioning, a small temple, servant room, and basement parking. It also has attached bathroom.

Every flat has two floors built in duplex style with lift facility. The flats are also equipped with sensor lights facility with will switch-on and off as and when a person would move-in or out of the house.

Up till now, the newly-elected MPs used to stay in 5-star hotels, putting a burden on taxpayers money.

The practice of housing newly-elected MPs in 5-star hotels who do not have official residence was scrapped during a meeting chaired by outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and rather would be given accommodation in state guest house, western court or state-run transit hostel.