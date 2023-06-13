Delhi NCR earthquake: 5.4 magnitude tremors hit capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Punjab; epicentre in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda

Earthquake in parts of Delhi NCR, Noida, and Punjab

Another earthquake has hit the national capital as mild to strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR, Punjab, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt the strongest in parts of Punjab, according to social media users.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and parts of north India



The earthquake tremors in Delhi NCR and other parts of north India were felt for over 20 seconds. The epicentre of the earthquake was Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and the magnitude of the tremors was 5.4 on the Richter scale.

As of now, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in Indian cities due to the earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi NCR. More updates regarding the same are awaited.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda area at around 6 km depth at 1:33 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Netizens took to social media across Delhi NCR to capture the earthquake tremors which were felt in north India, with moving ceiling fans and chandeliers caught on camera for nearly 20 seconds.

This is one of the longest earthquakes felt in Delhi NCR and other northern cities in 2023. A few months back, another earthquake had hit Delhi NCR when tremors were felt for nearly one minute at the magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale.