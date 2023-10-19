Headlines

India

Delhi: Man kills wife over going out for work, dump body in bathroom; arrested

Following the incident on Tuesday, the accused placed the body inside a bathroom in his house. The accused has been arrested and will be presented in court today as per police.

ANI

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated in the national capital's Madangir area by her husband who later placed the body in their bathroom, police said on Thursday. According to police the man had a fight with his wife over her taking up a job and wanted to step outside their home to work.

Following the incident on Tuesday, the accused placed the body inside a bathroom in his house. The accused has been arrested and will be presented in court today as per police. According to the police, Akash, their son, gave a written complaint at the scene of the crime stating that his father murdered his mother.

"The patient was brought to hospital in an unconscious state. She had a swelling on her right eyebrow and on the left side of forehead, a bruise on the right clavicle and right forehead and multiple bruises around her neck. The body bore signs of strangulation and nail marks," police said quoting doctors.

Police said they information about a Medico Legal case (MLC) was received at the Ambedkar Nagar police station on October 18 at 8:41 am from the HAH Centenary Hospital in Delhi that a patient identified as Sushila was admitted to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

During an inquiry, it was found that the deceased was admitted by her husband Ved Prakash (52) and son. "My mother is a Christian and father is a Hindu. They used to fight frequently. He suspecting her of infidelity and objected to her going outside for work," the complainant told police.

Previously, the woman had registered a case of domestic violence against her husband in Saket Court. "Facing social pressure, she withdrew the case at the time of my marriage," the complainant said, adding they had a fight on Tuesday night on the same issue.

"Next morning, his father called and informed him about the incident," police said. "When he reached at the scene, he saw his mother in an unconscious state outside the bathroom of a room," police said. On being pressed, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime. "I strangulated her with a sari and kept the body in bathroom," the accused told police.

Police have registered a case after under Sections 536, 23 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code after receiving the complaint "Further investigation is in progress in the case," police said.

