Delhi likely to see at least one lakh COVID-19 cases by June-end, says five-member commitee

A five-member committee formed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has now concluded that the national capital is likely to reach at least one lakh positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection by the end of June.

Based on this projection, the committee has advised the government to arrange for an additional 15,000 beds to cater to the needs of the coronavirus patients in the national capital.

"We have studied the trends of other cities like Ahemdabad, Mumbai and Chennai. Our calculations project more than one lakh cases in the national capital by the end of June. We have submitted our report to the government recommending them to make an additional facility of 15,000 beds. We want that no patient should suffer. We are getting prepared to combat the virus," news agency ANI quoted Dr Mahesh Varma, the chairman of the committee.

Another official was quoted as saying, "Delhi's doubling rate is 15 days. Based on our projections, the number of cases would increase. About 25% of patients will require hospitalisation. Most of the patients would have a medical condition of 'hypoxia' and 5% would need a ventilator. Hence, we have advised the government to arrange the maximum facility of oxygen supply for patients."

For context, hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen at a tissue level. Dr Verma, the committee chairman, said that these additional 15,000 beds can be arranged in hotels and makeshift COVID-19 facilities but there should be proper oxygen supply available in these places. It was also said that an additional 42,000 beds would be required in Delhi by June 15.

The five-member committee was formed on May 2 by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to manage the overall COVID-19 preparedness in hospitals and augment health infrastructure in the national capital.