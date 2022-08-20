Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi LG VK Saxena orders transfer of 12 IAS officers after Manish Sisodia raid; list

VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:57 AM IST

Delhi LG VK Saxena orders transfer of 12 IAS officers after Manish Sisodia raid; list
Delhi L-G VK Saxena (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday transferred 12 IAS officers of the national capital hours after the CBI raided 22 locations -- including the houses of Manish Sisodia and an IAS officer -- in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe. 

Saxena issued an official order notifying the transfer/posting/assignment of the officers without assigning any reason. Here's the list of officers transferred. Jitendra Narain (AGMUT: 1990), Anil Kumar Singh (AGMUT: 1995), Vivek Pandey (AGMUT: 2003), Shurbir Singh (AGMUT: 2004), Garima Gupta (AGMUT: 2004), Ashish Madhaorao More (AGMUT: 2005), Udit Prakash Rai (AGMUT: 2007), Vijendra Singh Rawat (AGMUT: 2007), Krishan Kumar (AGMUT: 2010), Kalyan Sahay Meena (AGMUT: 2010), Sonal Swaroop (AGMUT: 2012) and Hemant Kumar (AGMUT: 2013).

Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. 

The Delhi excise policy was rolled out in November 2021 with an intention of rooting out the liquor mafia, increasing revenue and enhancing the user experience. Under the policy, the government had exited the business of selling liquor and the private players were licensed to sell alcoholic beverages. The city had been divided into 32 zones wherein every ward would have 2-3 liquor vends. The policy that led to a 27 percent increase in the revenue, however, was scrapped after Saxena's recommendation of the CBI probe. 

Manish Sisodia said on Friday that he had nothing to hide as he was not involved in any corruption. He claimed the Centre was coming after the Delhi government to stop it from bringing development to the national capital. 

He said the CBI sleuths seized his personal mobile phone, computer and some documents.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the raid coincided with the publication of an article in The New York Times praising the AAP government's work in the field of education. He said Sisodia was the world's best education minister and nothing objectionable would emerge from the CBI probe.

With inputs from IANS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Janmashtami: 2 die of suffocation at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.