Twitter
Headlines

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Byju’s delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Meet Azim Premji’s son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in school, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani laughed after…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Byju’s delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Meet Azim Premji’s son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

8 effective ways to lose belly fat

Oats vs Dalia: Which is healthier?

Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's children: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

The policy is now formulated with the approval of the LG and will come into force with immediate effect.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 07:55 AM IST

article-main
Delhi LG VK Saxena (Photo/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land, including subordinate departments and autonomous bodies.

The draft policy assumes significance as there was no uniform policy to deal with the inter-departmental allotment of government land, which led to inordinate delays extending up to years in the execution of critical projects, even as files to this effect kept shuffling between departments and agencies, the LG office said in a statement.

The policy is now formulated with the approval of the LG and will come into force with immediate effect. The policy, inter alia, deals with the rates at which land shall be allotted, depending upon the nature of the allotment.

If the allotment is for public utility, it would be free of charge, provided the allotting agency had the land in question, the statement said.

In cases where the allotting agency got the land in question at some cost, i.e., by way of acquisition, the rate will be based on a no-profit, no-loss basis (as is the case with the allotment of land from DDA).

In cases where the land is being allotted by the land-owning department to another for commercial purposes, zonal variant rates of DDA will be charged for allotment. A 7-member committee was headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) after several days of deliberations.

The Committee had held deliberations on the issue based on the suggestions and inputs received from various departments. The Chief Secretary had also convened the meeting on the subject, in which officers of the Urban Development Department, L&B Department, Industries Department, Finance Department, Law Department, MCD, and Education attended the meeting.

The draft policy elaborates the procedure for allotment of land by the Land Owning Agency to any other government body (the Allottee Agency), and specific recommendations in this regard will require the approval of the LG.The Land and Building Department shall be the Nodal Department for the implementation of the policy and the Land Owning Agency and Allottee Agency shall mutually decide upon the nature of allotment in terms of whether the allotment will be on a leasehold or freehold basis, etc.

The policy also makes it clear that prior approval of LG shall be needed for the cancellation of the allotment of land.Further, a committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Revenue), consisting of members from land requisitioning body, land-owning body and the concerned District Magistrate, will examine the request for allotment of land vis-a-vis development control norms, utility and opportunity cost of the project, etc.

The Committee will have to submit its recommendations through the Chief Secretary before the LG for consideration and a final decision.

The policy, as suggested by the Law and Justice (L&J) Department, also has suitable clauses for "keeping a record of transfers or allocations of land in the custody of the concerned administrative department, so as to ensure proper record management in perpetuity."

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Meet man who went missing for months, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, now to launch new business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE