Delhi IPS officer Shankar Choudhary 'relieved from duty' after name crops up in bar brawl

Shankar Choudhary, Dwarka's Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been "relieved from his duty" after his name cropped up in a bar brawl in which a woman was allegedly injured. The incident took place on early Saturday morning when a woman reached Max hospital for treatment of a head injury. Her husband later made a PCR call claiming a DCP-ranked officer had assaulted his wife at a Delhi club. The complaint, however, was withdrawn later.

However, hours after the complaint was made, Choudhary was relieved from his duty. "Sh Shankar Choudhary IPS 2011 is hereby relieved from his duty as DCP/Dwarka, Delhi with immediate effect and directed to report to police headquarters for further orders. This issues with the approval of Commissioner of Police, Delhi," an official order read.

The complainant had said that the injury took place at a private club named 'Uncultured Club' in south Delhi. DCP Shankar Choudhary was also there with his family.

After the woman cancelled her complaint she said she got injured as a glass accidentally hit her. The two boys who unintentionally hit her had said they were the officer's friends, infuriating her husband.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said that due to a miscommunication the name of the DCP cropped up in the commotion.

Hours after the statement, Choudhary was relieved from duty.

With inputs from IANS