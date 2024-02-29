Twitter
Delhi house of rat-hole miner who led team that rescued 41 from Uttarakhand tunnel razed

Hassan's house, located in Delhi’s Khajoori Khas, was among several demolished structures during the DDA’s operation. Hassan was reportedly taken into police custody at the time of the demolition.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 03:13 PM IST

Photo: PTI
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a demolition on Wednesday, during which the house of Wakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner instrumental in saving 41 trapped workers in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel last year, was also razed.

Hassan's house, located in Delhi’s Khajoori Khas, was among several demolished structures during the DDA’s operation. Hassan was reportedly taken into police custody at the time of the demolition.

Residing in the house since 2013, Hassan asserted that he received no advance notice from the DDA prior to the demolition. Legal issues concerning the construction were reportedly raised by authorities back in 2016.

“I will continue to stay here with my family until we are relocated, as we are now without shelter,” Hassan told Firstpost.

Hassan underscored his commitment to his family, equating it to his efforts in rescuing the trapped miners, where he put his own life at risk. He announced plans for a hunger strike, joined by his family, on the ruins of their house until justice is served.

Hassan, along with five other rat-hole mining team members, resides in Khajoori Khas, while the rest come from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Wakeel Hassan led a 12-member team of ‘rat-hole’ miners from Rockwell Enterprises during the Uttarkashi rescue mission. Their expertise in specialized mining techniques played a crucial role in the operation at the Silkyara tunnel, rescuing 41 workers after a tunnel collapse, a challenging effort that lasted 17 days.

Regarding the demolition drive, the Delhi Development Authority stated it aimed to ‘remove encroachments’ from the area.

“On February 28, a demolition drive was conducted by the DDA to remove encroachments from its acquired land in village Khajoori Khas. The land was part of planned development land,” said the DDA in a statement.

