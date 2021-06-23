Big blow to Facebook, Whatsapp as Delhi High Court takes this step - Details here

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (June 23) refused to stay the order on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe on Facebook and WhatsApp

The CCI has assured the Delhi High Court that no major steps will be taken against the companies before the July 9 hearing as a report will be prepared by then.

However, the CCI may also impose a severe penalty on Facebook and WhatsApp if they do not comply with CCI orders

The next hearing in the case will be held on July 9 and the matter is also pending in the Supreme Court.