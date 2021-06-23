Trending#

Big blow to Facebook, WhatsApp as Delhi High Court takes this step - Details here

The CCI has assured the Delhi High Court that no major steps will be taken against the companies before the July 9 hearing as a report will be prepare


Big blow to Facebook, Whatsapp as Delhi High Court takes this step - Details here

Written By

Edited By

Srishty Choudhury

Reported by

Daanish Anand

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 11:07 AM IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (June 23) refused to stay the order on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe on Facebook and WhatsApp 

The CCI has assured the Delhi High Court that no major steps will be taken against the companies before the July 9 hearing as a report will be prepared by then.

However, the CCI may also impose a severe penalty on Facebook and WhatsApp if they do not comply with CCI orders 

The next hearing in the case will be held on July 9 and the matter is also pending in the Supreme Court.