Delhi: Fitness machine installed at Anand Vihar Railway Station gives you free platform ticket

In an attempt to encourage people towards keeping fit, the Indian Railways has installed a fitness machine at the Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi where people can get a free ticket after exercising in front of the machine.

The unique initiative was shared by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter, attaching a video of a person performing sit-ups on the fitness machine at the railway station near Delhi-UP border.

"Fitness along with saving: A unique experiment has been done at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station to encourage fitness. Now platform tickets can be taken free of charge after exercising in front of the machine installed here." Piyush Goyal tweeted.

फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है। यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

This move seems to be an extension of the Fit India movement started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29,2019, which encourages people to remain fit and healthy by engaging in physical activities and sports in their everyday lives.

It was launched last year by Modi at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi, a fitness freak and yoga enthusiast, has stressed on the importance of physical fitness through his radio programme-Mann Ki Batt and underlined the importance of yoga on several occasions, especially in various international platforms, which ultimately led to the United Nations designating June 21 as International Day of Yoga every year.