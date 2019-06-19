Trending#

Delhi: Fire breaks out in pile of scrap under Barapullah flyover, 3 fire tenders rushed to spot

Barapullah flyover

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 01:20 PM IST

A fire has broken out in a pile of scrap under Barapullah flyover. At least 3 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The traffic movement has been affected in the area. Barapullah flyover is one of the busiest flyovers in Delhi which connects Nizamuddin area to Lajpat Nagar, South Delhi, and AIIMs.

It is comparatively a faster route and faces less traffic jams compared to other routes connecting South Delhi and further way towards the airport.

So far, there are no reports of any damage or casualties. The cause of the fire is also not known yet.  

More details awaited

