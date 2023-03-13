Delhi-Doha Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies

File photo

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi on Monday was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan`s Karachi after a man died mid-flight"Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," a statement by IndiGo said today. Flight 6E-1736 decided to make an emergency landing after the passenger fell ill, however, he died before the aircraft could land.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, 60, a native of Nigeria. The doctors of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) issued the passengers` death certificate, according to a report in Pakistan-based ARY News."We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones.

We`re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson was cited by ARY News as saying that due to a medical emergency, the pilot of the Indian airlines was granted emergency landing permission by the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi airport.