Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Doha Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies

Flight 6E-1736 decided to make an emergency landing after the passenger fell ill, however, he died before the aircraft could land.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Delhi-Doha Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies
File photo

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi on Monday was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan`s Karachi after a man died mid-flight"Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," a statement by IndiGo said today. Flight 6E-1736 decided to make an emergency landing after the passenger fell ill, however, he died before the aircraft could land.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, 60, a native of Nigeria. The doctors of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) issued the passengers` death certificate, according to a report in Pakistan-based ARY News."We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones.

We`re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson was cited by ARY News as saying that due to a medical emergency, the pilot of the Indian airlines was granted emergency landing permission by the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi airport. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.