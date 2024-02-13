Twitter
Farmers protest: Here's why farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are protesting again

The Delhi police went into planning mode, declaring several diversions for Monday and Tuesday and putting bans on everything in the North East due to farmers protest.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 08:05 AM IST

Two years after a year of protests at Delhi's borders in 2021 forced the repeal of three agricultural regulations, Punjab farm unions are threatening a resurgence as political parties prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. As part of the "Delhi Chalo March," which is being organised by about 200 farmer unions, a sizable contingent of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to march towards the National Capital on February 13.

 

The Delhi police went into planning mode, declaring several diversions for Monday and Tuesday and putting bans on everything in the North East. They have also enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) along the borders with Uttar Pradesh ahead of another farmers' agitation in order to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

 

Along the state's border with Punjab, the Haryana government erected concrete blockades and barbed wire to obstruct the enraged farmers' planned march.

 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced a "Delhi Chalo" march by over 200 farmers' unions on February 13 in an effort to pressure the Centre to accept a number of demands, according to news agency PTI.

 

Coordinator of KMM, Sarwan Singh Pandher, according to Indian Express, said, “Tractors in thousands will march from different parts of Punjab, reaching midway by Monday afternoon. Farmers will sleep overnight in their tractors on roadsides and will proceed towards Delhi based on the outcome of the talks.”

 

When asked how many tractors would come from Punjab, he said, “They will be in thousands. Considering over 1,000 tractors are coming from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, one can imagine the level of participation from Punjab.”

 

A year-long protest against the three now-repeated agricultural regulations took place in 2020 in Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, the border points to Delhi, with a large number of farmers participating, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers' Empowerment and Protection Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (amendment) Act were three laws. 

 

Politicians from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal have declared that they will not be taking part in Tuesday's protest, but they will protest if farmers are treated unfairly while marching. The protest known as the "Gramin Bharat Bandh" is going to begin on February 16.

 

What are farmers demand? 

 

Farmers are reportedly calling for the passage of legislation guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of all crops in compliance with the findings of the Dr. Swaminathan Commission report, according to a Livemint report. 

 

In addition, the farmers are requesting a complete waiver of all debt for both labourers and farmers, according to Indian Express.  Reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 nationwide with signed farmer consent and compensation guaranteed four times the collector rate. 

 

Deliver justice to the injured farmers and hold the perpetrators of the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy accountable. Exit the World Trade Organisation and forbid all free trade agreements. Pensions for farmers and farm labourers should be paid.

 

In addition to giving one family member a job opportunity, compensate the families of the farmers who lost their lives in the Delhi movement. Take the 2020 Electricity Amendment Bill down. 

 

Give employees ₹700 per day under MGNREGA in exchange for 200 workdays per year in a farming-related capacity. 

 

Enforcing harsh penalties against companies that produce counterfeit seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides will improve the quality of seed. Form a nationwide study panel to examine various spices, including chile and turmeric. Stop businesses from stealing from tribal areas and defend the rights of indigenous people to land, water, and forests.

