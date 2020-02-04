Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Full list of Congress-RJD candidates
The Congress has entered into an alliance with the RJD for Delhi assembly elections 2020.
File Photo: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Fighting to stay relevant in the national capital, the Congress has fielded some of its senior leaders for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.
The party entered into an alliance with Bihar-based Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to attract Purvanchali migrant voters from eastern UP and Bihar.
While the Congress is contesting on 66 of the 70 assembly seats, the RJD has fielded candidates from four seats.
Among most known faces of the Congress candidates are Alka Lamba who won the last election on an AAP ticket from Chandni Chowk but joined the Congress last year.
Another AAP turncoat Adarsh Shastri, who joined the Congress on the day first Congress list was released, has been nominated to contest from Dwarka.
Poonam Azad, the wife of former BJP MP from Darbhanga who is now Congress' Delhi Election Campaign Committee chief, has been fielded from Sangam Vihar.
Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from Ballimaran and Gandhi Nagar, respectively.
In the second list of candidates, the Congress fielded Romesh Sabharwal against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat.
Former Congress MLAs Amrish Gautam and Bhisham Sharma, who had joined BJP earlier, have been given Congress tickets from Kondli and Ghonda constituencies respectively.
Former Delhi University Students' Union president Rocky Tuseed has been fielded from Rajinder Nagar constituency.
The party has named Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur constituency, Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan, Mohinder Chaudhary from Mehrauli and Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla seat.
Parvez Hashmi is a veteran of the Congress party and was elected to Delhi Assembly four times. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha for 9 years.
RJD has fielded Pramod Tyagi from Burari, Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan from Kirari, Shakti Kumar Bishnoi from Uttam Nagar and Nirmal Kumar Singh from Palam assembly constituencies.
Here is the full list of Congress and RJD candidates for Delhi assembly elections 2020:
|S.N.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|1.
|Narela
|Siddarth Kundu
|2.
|Timarpur
|Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
|3.
|Adarsh Nagar
|Mukesh Goel
|4.
|Badli
|Devender Yadav
|5.
|Rithala
|Pradeep Kumar Pandey
|6.
|Bawana - SC
|Surender Kumar
|7.
|Mundka
|Dr Naresh Kumar
|8.
|Sultanpur Majra - SC
|Jai Kishan
|9.
|Nangloi Jat
|Mandeep Singh
|10.
|Mangol Puri - SC
|Rajesh Lilotia
|11.
|Rohini
|Sumesh Gupta
|12.
|Shalimarbagh
|JS Nayol
|13.
|Shakur Basti
|Dev Raj Arora
|14.
|Tri Nagar
|Kamal Kant Sharma
|15.
|Wazirpur
|Hari Kishan Jindal
|16.
|Model Town
|Ms Akansha Ola
|17.
|Sadar Bazar
|Satbir Sharma
|18.
|Chandni Chowk
|Mrs Alka Lamba
|19.
|Matia Mahal
|Mirza Javed All
|20.
|Ballimaran
|Haroon Yusuf
|21.
|Karol Bagh - SC
|Gaurav Dhanak
|22.
|Patel Nagar - SC
|Smt Krishna Tirath
|23.
|Moti Nagar
|Ramesh Kumar Popli
|24.
|Rajouri Garden
|Amandeep Singh Sudan
|25.
|Hari Nagar
|Surender Setia
|26.
|Janakpuri
|Ms Radhika Khera
|27.
|Dwarka
|Adarsh Shastri
|28.
|Matiala
|Sumesh Shokeen
|29.
|Najafgarh
|Sahib Singh Yadav
|30.
|Delhi Cantt
|Sandeep Tanwar
|31.
|Jangpura
|Talvinder Singh Marwah
|32.
|Kasturba Nagar
|Abhishek Dutt
|33.
|Malviya Nagar
|Mrs Neetu Verma
|34.
|RK Puram
|Mrs Priyanka Singh
|35.
|Chhatarpur
|Satish Lohia
|36.
|Deoli - SC
|Arvinder Singh
|37.
|Ambedkar Nagar - SC
|Yaduraj Chaudhary
|38.
|Sangam Vihar
|Poonam Azad
|39.
|Greater Kailash
|Sukhbir Singh Pawar
|40.
|Kalkaji
|Shivani Chopra Advocate
|41.
|Tughlakabad
|Shubam Sharma
|42.
|Trilokpuri - SC
|Vijay Kumar
|43.
|Patparganj
|Laxman Rawat
|44.
|Laxmi Nagar
|Dr Hari Dutt Sharma
|45.
|Vishwas Nagar
|Gurcharan Singh Raju
|46.
|Krishna Nagar
|Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia
|47.
|Gandhi Nagar
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|48.
|Shahdara
|Dr Narender Nath
|49.
|Seemapuri - SC
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|50.
|Rohtas Nagar
|Vipin Sharma
|51.
|Seelampur
|Ch. Mateen Ahmed
|52.
|Babarpur
|Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain
|53.
|Gokalpur - SC
|Dr SP Singh
|54.
|Mustafabad
|Ali Mehndi
|55.
|Tilak Nagar
|S Raminder Singh Bamrah
|56.
|Rajinder Nagar
|Rocky Tuseed
|57.
|New Delhi
|Romesh Sabharwal
|58.
|Badarpur
|Pramod Kumar Yadav
|59.
|Kondli - SC
|Amareesh Goutham
|60.
|Ghonda
|Bhisham Sharma
|61.
|Karawal Nagar
|Arbind Singh
|62.
|Madipur-SC
|Jai Prakash Panwar
|63.
|Vikaspuri
|Mukesh Sharma
|64.
|Bijwasan
|Parveen Rana
|65.
|Mehrauli
|Mohinder Chaudhary
|66.
|Okhla
|Parvez Hashmi
|S.N.
|Constituency
|RJD Candidates
|1.
|Burari
|Pramod Tyagi
|2.
|Kirari
|Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan
|3.
|Uttam Nagar
|Shakti Kumar Bishnoi
|4.
|Palam
|Nirmal Kumar Singh
Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.
The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.
The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.
The Congress drew a blank in the election and was ay number three position in most seats.