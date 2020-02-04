Trending#

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Full list of Congress-RJD candidates

The Congress has entered into an alliance with the RJD for Delhi assembly elections 2020.


File Photo:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Ahamad Fuwad

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 4, 2020, 10:47 PM IST

Fighting to stay relevant in the national capital, the Congress has fielded some of its senior leaders for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. 

The party entered into an alliance with Bihar-based Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to attract Purvanchali migrant voters from eastern UP and Bihar. 

While the Congress is contesting on 66 of the 70 assembly seats, the RJD has fielded candidates from four seats. 

Among most known faces of the Congress candidates are Alka Lamba who won the last election on an AAP ticket from Chandni Chowk but joined the Congress last year. 

Another AAP turncoat Adarsh Shastri, who joined the Congress on the day first Congress list was released, has been nominated to contest from Dwarka. 

Poonam Azad, the wife of former BJP MP from Darbhanga who is now Congress' Delhi Election Campaign Committee chief, has been fielded from Sangam Vihar. 

Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from Ballimaran and Gandhi Nagar, respectively. 

In the second list of candidates, the Congress fielded Romesh Sabharwal against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat.

Former Congress MLAs Amrish Gautam and Bhisham Sharma, who had joined BJP earlier, have been given Congress tickets from Kondli and Ghonda constituencies respectively.

Former Delhi University Students' Union president Rocky Tuseed has been fielded from Rajinder Nagar constituency. 

The party has named Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur constituency, Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan, Mohinder Chaudhary from Mehrauli and Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla seat.

Parvez Hashmi is a veteran of the Congress party and was elected to Delhi Assembly four times. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha for 9 years. 

RJD has fielded Pramod Tyagi from Burari, Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan from Kirari, Shakti Kumar Bishnoi from Uttam Nagar and Nirmal Kumar Singh from Palam assembly constituencies.

Here is the full list of Congress and RJD candidates for Delhi assembly elections 2020:
S.N. Constituency Candidate
1. Narela  Siddarth Kundu
2. Timarpur  Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
3. Adarsh Nagar  Mukesh Goel
4. Badli  Devender Yadav 
5. Rithala  Pradeep Kumar Pandey
6. Bawana - SC  Surender Kumar
7. Mundka  Dr Naresh Kumar
8. Sultanpur Majra - SC  Jai Kishan
9. Nangloi Jat  Mandeep Singh
10. Mangol Puri - SC  Rajesh Lilotia
11. Rohini  Sumesh Gupta
12. Shalimarbagh  JS Nayol
13. Shakur Basti  Dev Raj Arora
14. Tri Nagar  Kamal Kant Sharma
15. Wazirpur Hari Kishan Jindal
16. Model Town  Ms Akansha Ola
17. Sadar Bazar  Satbir Sharma
18. Chandni Chowk  Mrs Alka Lamba
19. Matia Mahal  Mirza Javed All
20. Ballimaran  Haroon Yusuf
21. Karol Bagh - SC  Gaurav Dhanak
22. Patel Nagar - SC Smt Krishna Tirath
23. Moti Nagar  Ramesh Kumar Popli
24. Rajouri Garden  Amandeep Singh Sudan
25. Hari Nagar  Surender Setia
26. Janakpuri  Ms Radhika Khera
27. Dwarka Adarsh Shastri
28. Matiala  Sumesh Shokeen
29. Najafgarh  Sahib Singh Yadav
30. Delhi Cantt  Sandeep Tanwar
31. Jangpura  Talvinder Singh Marwah
32. Kasturba Nagar  Abhishek Dutt
33. Malviya Nagar  Mrs Neetu Verma 
34. RK Puram  Mrs Priyanka Singh 
35. Chhatarpur   Satish Lohia
36. Deoli - SC  Arvinder Singh 
37. Ambedkar Nagar - SC  Yaduraj Chaudhary 
38. Sangam Vihar  Poonam Azad
39. Greater Kailash  Sukhbir Singh Pawar 
40. Kalkaji  Shivani Chopra Advocate
41. Tughlakabad   Shubam Sharma
42. Trilokpuri - SC  Vijay Kumar
43. Patparganj  Laxman Rawat 
44. Laxmi Nagar Dr Hari Dutt Sharma 
45. Vishwas Nagar  Gurcharan Singh Raju 
46. Krishna Nagar  Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia
47. Gandhi Nagar  Arvinder Singh Lovely 
48. Shahdara  Dr Narender Nath
49. Seemapuri - SC  Veer Singh Dhingan 
50. Rohtas Nagar  Vipin Sharma 
51. Seelampur  Ch. Mateen Ahmed 
52. Babarpur  Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain 
53. Gokalpur - SC   Dr SP Singh
54. Mustafabad  Ali Mehndi 
55. Tilak Nagar S Raminder Singh Bamrah
56. Rajinder Nagar Rocky Tuseed 
57. New Delhi Romesh Sabharwal
58. Badarpur  Pramod Kumar Yadav 
59. Kondli - SC  Amareesh Goutham
60. Ghonda  Bhisham Sharma 
61. Karawal Nagar  Arbind Singh
62. Madipur-SC Jai Prakash Panwar
63. Vikaspuri Mukesh Sharma
64. Bijwasan Parveen Rana
65. Mehrauli Mohinder Chaudhary
66. Okhla Parvez Hashmi
S.N. Constituency RJD Candidates
1. Burari Pramod Tyagi
2. Kirari Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan
3. Uttam Nagar Shakti Kumar Bishnoi
4. Palam Nirmal Kumar Singh

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. 

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory. 

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.

The Congress drew a blank in the election and was ay number three position in most seats. 