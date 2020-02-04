Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Full list of Congress-RJD candidates

Fighting to stay relevant in the national capital, the Congress has fielded some of its senior leaders for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The party entered into an alliance with Bihar-based Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to attract Purvanchali migrant voters from eastern UP and Bihar.

While the Congress is contesting on 66 of the 70 assembly seats, the RJD has fielded candidates from four seats.

Among most known faces of the Congress candidates are Alka Lamba who won the last election on an AAP ticket from Chandni Chowk but joined the Congress last year.

Another AAP turncoat Adarsh Shastri, who joined the Congress on the day first Congress list was released, has been nominated to contest from Dwarka.

Poonam Azad, the wife of former BJP MP from Darbhanga who is now Congress' Delhi Election Campaign Committee chief, has been fielded from Sangam Vihar.

Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from Ballimaran and Gandhi Nagar, respectively.

In the second list of candidates, the Congress fielded Romesh Sabharwal against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat.

Former Congress MLAs Amrish Gautam and Bhisham Sharma, who had joined BJP earlier, have been given Congress tickets from Kondli and Ghonda constituencies respectively.

Former Delhi University Students' Union president Rocky Tuseed has been fielded from Rajinder Nagar constituency.

The party has named Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur constituency, Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan, Mohinder Chaudhary from Mehrauli and Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla seat.

Parvez Hashmi is a veteran of the Congress party and was elected to Delhi Assembly four times. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha for 9 years.

RJD has fielded Pramod Tyagi from Burari, Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan from Kirari, Shakti Kumar Bishnoi from Uttam Nagar and Nirmal Kumar Singh from Palam assembly constituencies.

Here is the full list of Congress and RJD candidates for Delhi assembly elections 2020:

S.N. Constituency Candidate 1. Narela Siddarth Kundu 2. Timarpur Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan 3. Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel 4. Badli Devender Yadav 5. Rithala Pradeep Kumar Pandey 6. Bawana - SC Surender Kumar 7. Mundka Dr Naresh Kumar 8. Sultanpur Majra - SC Jai Kishan 9. Nangloi Jat Mandeep Singh 10. Mangol Puri - SC Rajesh Lilotia 11. Rohini Sumesh Gupta 12. Shalimarbagh JS Nayol 13. Shakur Basti Dev Raj Arora 14. Tri Nagar Kamal Kant Sharma 15. Wazirpur Hari Kishan Jindal 16. Model Town Ms Akansha Ola 17. Sadar Bazar Satbir Sharma 18. Chandni Chowk Mrs Alka Lamba 19. Matia Mahal Mirza Javed All 20. Ballimaran Haroon Yusuf 21. Karol Bagh - SC Gaurav Dhanak 22. Patel Nagar - SC Smt Krishna Tirath 23. Moti Nagar Ramesh Kumar Popli 24. Rajouri Garden Amandeep Singh Sudan 25. Hari Nagar Surender Setia 26. Janakpuri Ms Radhika Khera 27. Dwarka Adarsh Shastri 28. Matiala Sumesh Shokeen 29. Najafgarh Sahib Singh Yadav 30. Delhi Cantt Sandeep Tanwar 31. Jangpura Talvinder Singh Marwah 32. Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt 33. Malviya Nagar Mrs Neetu Verma 34. RK Puram Mrs Priyanka Singh 35. Chhatarpur Satish Lohia 36. Deoli - SC Arvinder Singh 37. Ambedkar Nagar - SC Yaduraj Chaudhary 38. Sangam Vihar Poonam Azad 39. Greater Kailash Sukhbir Singh Pawar 40. Kalkaji Shivani Chopra Advocate 41. Tughlakabad Shubam Sharma 42. Trilokpuri - SC Vijay Kumar 43. Patparganj Laxman Rawat 44. Laxmi Nagar Dr Hari Dutt Sharma 45. Vishwas Nagar Gurcharan Singh Raju 46. Krishna Nagar Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia 47. Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely 48. Shahdara Dr Narender Nath 49. Seemapuri - SC Veer Singh Dhingan 50. Rohtas Nagar Vipin Sharma 51. Seelampur Ch. Mateen Ahmed 52. Babarpur Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain 53. Gokalpur - SC Dr SP Singh 54. Mustafabad Ali Mehndi 55. Tilak Nagar S Raminder Singh Bamrah 56. Rajinder Nagar Rocky Tuseed 57. New Delhi Romesh Sabharwal 58. Badarpur Pramod Kumar Yadav 59. Kondli - SC Amareesh Goutham 60. Ghonda Bhisham Sharma 61. Karawal Nagar Arbind Singh 62. Madipur-SC Jai Prakash Panwar 63. Vikaspuri Mukesh Sharma 64. Bijwasan Parveen Rana 65. Mehrauli Mohinder Chaudhary 66. Okhla Parvez Hashmi S.N. Constituency RJD Candidates 1. Burari Pramod Tyagi 2. Kirari Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan 3. Uttam Nagar Shakti Kumar Bishnoi 4. Palam Nirmal Kumar Singh

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.

The Congress drew a blank in the election and was ay number three position in most seats.