India

Delhi: As coronavirus cases surge, Kejriwal says, 'Will double COVID-19 testing, situation under control'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government will double COVID-19 testing in the days to come while admitting that there has been a slight increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 02:50 PM IST

“We will double COVID-19 testing in the coming days; next week, 40,000 tests to be conducted per day in Delhi, the Chief Minister said while adding that “there has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.”

He, however, said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is fully under control.

 

 

Sharing more information, the AAP chief said, “In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new COVD-19 cases have been reported in Delhi. We have a total of 14,130 COVID beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant.”

As of now, only 3,700 COVID beds are occupied by coronavirus patients; of these, 2,900 beds are occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states, the Chief Minister said.

The AAP convenor made these remarks after holding a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi which was also attended by Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Deo.

Kejriwal added that no death of any COVID-19 patient, who is under home isolation, has been reported in Delhi since July 14.

Delhi Health Department officials said, “The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 7.7% while the recovery rate was over 90%.”

According to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, seventeen fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was just the other day talking about the possibility of metro train services in Delhi to resume on a trial basis soon, as he believed that the COVID-19 situation was 'improving' in the city. He had hoped that the Centre would soon take a decision on the matter.

Hotels and weekly markets have also been recently allowed to open in Delhi.

However, it is now apparent that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is only worsening. According to experts, several factors could be behind the sudden spike in the number of cases, including patients coming from outside in Delhi for treatment, reopening of the economy and the low sensitivity of the rapid antigen tests.

Delhi has reported 1,64,071 positive cases so far of which 1,47,743 patients have recovered and 4,330 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

