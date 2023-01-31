Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Delhi to Amritsar in just 4 hours, Chandigarh in 2 hours; know detailed route

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Delhi to Amritsar in just 4 hours, Chandigarh in 2 hours

As a hoard of new infrastructural projects are being launched across India in the past few months, a new expressway is currently being constructed which is set to connect three major cities. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will bring a major reduction in travel time soon.

Delhi and Chandigarh are two of the biggest trade centres across the northern part of India, and the road travel time between the two cities is around 5-6 hours. Now, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will cut down travel time between Delhi to Chandigarh to just two hours.

The travel time between Delhi to Chandigarh will be cut down to just 2 hours once the five under-construction motorways are completed. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will also majorly cut down the travel time from Delhi to Amritsar.

The current travel time by road between Delhi and Amritsar is 8-9 hours, while the DAK expressway aims at reducing it to just four hours. Once the Dwarka Expressway, the Urban-Extension Road Expressway, and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressways are open, the transit routes will be made into a reality soon.

Here is all you need to know about travelers who need to reach Delhi to Chandigarh in two hours. The commuters will travel on Dwarka Expressway and take a spur towards the Urban Extension Road. They will then reach KMP Expressway after a 40 km drive.

After this, the commuters from Delhi to Chandigarh need to take the Delhi-Katra Expressway for 80 km, and later take the Trans-Haryana Expressway to reach Ambala. Due to the new project, the travel time has been cut down significantly.

Through this new expressway, Delhi will be closely connected with Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Katra in Jammu, giving a significant boost to travel. While the travel time to Chandigarh and Amritsar has been cut down, the travel time between Delhi and Katra will be cut down to just six hours from 14 hours.

