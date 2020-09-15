Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha on India-China border row

Headlines

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls; MP Vijay Baghel fielded from CM's constituency

Arjun Tendulkar sends special message to Prithvi Shaw after latter's county stint comes to end due to injury

Chinese youth opt for 'temporary partners' to sidestep complex relationships, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

Indore: 2 killed in Indore as security guard opens fire after argument over dogs

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs IRE series opener live

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

Mysore Pak: What's so special about one of the world's best street food?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

HomeIndia

India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha on India-China border row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh" in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and may elaborate on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 09:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh" in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and may elaborate on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

According to the list of business of Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister will deliver the statement on Tuesday.

The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament began on Monday. The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha began on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, which may conclude on October 1.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake`s southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also likely to meet over video conferencing on Tuesday afternoon, government sources said.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

 

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet IIT, IIM graduate who bagged AIR 68 in UPSC; shared her success mantra for young aspirants

Several villages in Punjab’s Ropar district flooded, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers to visit flood-hit areas

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ burns the internet, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s mega Rs 14200 crore investment plan revealed: Maximum Rs 7000 crore share for this lesser-known firm

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE