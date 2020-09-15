Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha on India-China border row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh" in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and may elaborate on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

According to the list of business of Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister will deliver the statement on Tuesday.

The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament began on Monday. The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha began on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, which may conclude on October 1.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake`s southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also likely to meet over video conferencing on Tuesday afternoon, government sources said.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

(With agency inputs)