DDMA gives nod to re-opening of hotels, weekly markets in Delhi; gyms to remain closed

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave its approval for the re-opening of hotels in the national capital. The agency also gave nod to reopening of weekly markets on a trial basis first, to assess ground situation. However, gymnasiums will remain closed, said the disaster management body.

The decision was taken in a DDMA meeting, headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the meeting through video conference.

The meeting was to take place on Tuesday but was postponed as some senior officials were not available.

The AAP-led Delhi government, in its proposal to LG, had said that it had the right to a decision on allowing establishments in accordance with the 'Unlock' guidelines issued by the Centre.

The government had argued on the reopening of hotels, gymnasiums, and weekly markets in several states, where there was an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Hotels, gymnasiums, and markets were closed in the national capital with the announcement of the lockdown in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi reported 1,398 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths over the last 24 hours.